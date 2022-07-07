Optas LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Optas LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Accenture by 8,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.95. 13,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.20 and a 200 day moving average of $323.71. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

