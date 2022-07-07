Optas LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Optas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,637. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86.

