Optas LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,922. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.37.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.