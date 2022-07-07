Optas LLC Sells 166 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Optas LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up 0.6% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,325,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,064,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,638,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYH traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.72. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,936. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $251.96 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.62.

