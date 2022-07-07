Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $11.28

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $10.98. Orange shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 2,050 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 219.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 342.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

