Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $11.28

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $10.98. Orange shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 2,050 shares changing hands.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Orange alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Orange by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orange by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Orange by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.