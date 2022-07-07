Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $66.71 million and $26,835.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00123402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00628146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033495 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

