Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.61

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 4992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLA. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $661.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 41,152 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

