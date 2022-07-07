OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. 669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 93,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIDS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $869.08 million, a P/E ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Harold Ruf purchased 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $545,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

