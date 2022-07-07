OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. 669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 93,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KIDS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $869.08 million, a P/E ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIDS)
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.