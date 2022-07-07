Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Gap Down to $71.26

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.26, but opened at $69.73. Otis Worldwide shares last traded at $69.15, with a volume of 39,500 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.22.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

