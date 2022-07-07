Oxbull.tech Market Capitalization Hits $2.58 Million (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Oxbull.tech has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,578.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.08 or 0.01243158 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00136868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00034229 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Coin Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Oxbull.tech Coin Trading

