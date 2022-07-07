Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Oxen has a total market cap of $13.21 million and approximately $315,068.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,532.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,185.03 or 0.05771502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00028521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00245656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00613403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00074189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00517508 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006241 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,976,993 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

