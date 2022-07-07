PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $92.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup dropped their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.21.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,286. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 303.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

