PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $92.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup dropped their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.21.
Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,286. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 303.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
