Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.01. 41,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,159,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Paltalk in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 million, a PE ratio of -98.95 and a beta of -0.35.

Paltalk ( OTCMKTS:PALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jason Katz purchased 20,000 shares of Paltalk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paltalk stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Paltalk worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Paltalk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

