Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.93

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 375182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

