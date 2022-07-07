Parachute Price Tops $0.0004 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $332,751.84 and approximately $42,573.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 42.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00027368 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000225 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

