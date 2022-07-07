Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.95

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 153026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$235.08 million and a PE ratio of -69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.24.

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parkit Enterprise Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

