Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s current price.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.33.

TSE PKI traded up C$1.14 on Thursday, reaching C$35.16. 144,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,148. Parkland has a one year low of C$31.18 and a one year high of C$41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 44.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,494,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total transaction of C$505,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$851,514.75. Insiders sold 48,646 shares of company stock worth $1,738,445 in the last 90 days.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

