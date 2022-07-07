Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.17

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.17 and traded as low as C$13.77. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$13.94, with a volume of 188,463 shares trading hands.

PSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$74.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

