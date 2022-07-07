Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.98% of Paya worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paya by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Paya by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Paya by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.71. 5,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,332. The company has a market capitalization of $886.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

