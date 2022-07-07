Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.58. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.