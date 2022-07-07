Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Boosted by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC opened at $312.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.50 and a 200-day moving average of $322.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.77.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

