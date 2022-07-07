Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$27.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

Paycore Minerals Company Profile

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

