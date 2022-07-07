Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$27.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.
Paycore Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CORE)
Featured Stories
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Paycore Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycore Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.