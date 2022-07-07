Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 106,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,671,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

BTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Peabody Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,907,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,379,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

