PegNet (PEG) Hits Market Cap of $55,334.98

PegNet (PEG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $55,334.98 and $38.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,116.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,128.42 or 0.10429271 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00138114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 666.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

