Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) vs. Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Critical Survey

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Rating) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Shell 7.27% 14.54% 6.16%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pengrowth Energy and Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Shell 0 0 6 0 3.00

Shell has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.80%. Given Shell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shell is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shell has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Shell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Shell $272.66 billion 0.67 $20.10 billion $5.58 8.60

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shell beats Pengrowth Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy (Get Rating)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

