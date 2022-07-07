Peony Price Hits $0.0472 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $13.59 million and approximately $11,677.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00027140 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 287,993,849 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

