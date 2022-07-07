Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Perion Network has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $808.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.