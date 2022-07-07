Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.29

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.29 and last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 39356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.35) to GBX 2,830 ($34.27) in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,802.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.7061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.25%.

About Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

