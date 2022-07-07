Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.18) to GBX 470 ($5.69) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.21) to GBX 385 ($4.66) in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

PAHGF stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

