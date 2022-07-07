Phantasma Hits Market Cap of $22.17 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $22.17 million and $331,254.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.99 or 0.99610273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00044086 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,470,281 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

