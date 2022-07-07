Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $5,941,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 147.83. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

