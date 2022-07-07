Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.69) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHNX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($9.74) to GBX 780 ($9.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.87) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.32) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.63) to GBX 750 ($9.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 770.83 ($9.33).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 573 ($6.94) on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 559.20 ($6.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 704.80 ($8.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of -6.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 617 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 633.87.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

