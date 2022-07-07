PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 325,697 shares.The stock last traded at $52.51 and had previously closed at $52.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STPZ. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

