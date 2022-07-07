PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of PZC stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

