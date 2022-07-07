PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of PZC stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

