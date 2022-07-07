PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
PFN opened at $7.93 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
