PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

PFN opened at $7.93 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter worth $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

