PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Down 0.3%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.51 and last traded at $96.67. 74,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 66,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 96,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 36.8% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

