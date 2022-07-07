PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

NYSE PML opened at $11.22 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PML. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.