PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PNI opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

