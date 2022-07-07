Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE MAV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.04. 854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,078. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

