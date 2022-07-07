Piper Sandler Cuts HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $36.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.34%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $789,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

