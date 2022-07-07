Piper Sandler Trims Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Target Price to $33.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CADE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

