Piper Sandler Trims National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Target Price to $38.00

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NKSH. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.