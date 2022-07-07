Piper Sandler Trims Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Target Price to $41.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of PPBI opened at $30.08 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $45.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 77,396 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

