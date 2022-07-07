Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.45. 16,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,545. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

