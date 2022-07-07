Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Down 3.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Playtika traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.25. 6,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,292,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTK. Wedbush decreased their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter worth $3,433,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.85 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

