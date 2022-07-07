Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,940 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 975.7% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 44,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in BHP Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,706.42.

NYSE BHP opened at $52.50 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

