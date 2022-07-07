Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 403 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $169.77 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $459.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average of $227.88.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

