Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 640 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCI opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.08.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,121,968.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

