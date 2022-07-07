Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 862 ($10.44) and last traded at GBX 862 ($10.44). Approximately 3,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 195,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($10.41).
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 862 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 862. The company has a current ratio of 70.15, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £637.95 million and a PE ratio of 17.04.
Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) Company Profile (LON:PSSL)
